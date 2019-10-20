Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Kutscher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KUTSCHER, MARY ELLEN, 73, of Miami Beach, FL and Flemington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 5, 1946, in Newport News, VA. Mary Ellen was a dedicated Medical Administrator, managing physicians' practices across various medical fields, including OB-GYN, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. Forever civically active, she worked alongside feminist pioneers such as Roxcy Bolton and Janet Reno, and was involved with the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. A spiritual devotee of the Dalai Lama, she will be remembered as a compassionate, selfless individual, and surrogate mother to many friends and chosen family. She is survived by her husband Ken Kutscher; son Philip Levie and his wife Elisa Rodriguez; stepdaughter Jan Cheluget; and George Levie, former spouse. Funeral arrangements will be held 11am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the historic Miami City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Planned Parenthood and .

KUTSCHER, MARY ELLEN, 73, of Miami Beach, FL and Flemington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 5, 1946, in Newport News, VA. Mary Ellen was a dedicated Medical Administrator, managing physicians' practices across various medical fields, including OB-GYN, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. Forever civically active, she worked alongside feminist pioneers such as Roxcy Bolton and Janet Reno, and was involved with the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. A spiritual devotee of the Dalai Lama, she will be remembered as a compassionate, selfless individual, and surrogate mother to many friends and chosen family. She is survived by her husband Ken Kutscher; son Philip Levie and his wife Elisa Rodriguez; stepdaughter Jan Cheluget; and George Levie, former spouse. Funeral arrangements will be held 11am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the historic Miami City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Planned Parenthood and . Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.