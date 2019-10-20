KUTSCHER, MARY ELLEN, 73, of Miami Beach, FL and Flemington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 5, 1946, in Newport News, VA. Mary Ellen was a dedicated Medical Administrator, managing physicians' practices across various medical fields, including OB-GYN, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. Forever civically active, she worked alongside feminist pioneers such as Roxcy Bolton and Janet Reno, and was involved with the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. A spiritual devotee of the Dalai Lama, she will be remembered as a compassionate, selfless individual, and surrogate mother to many friends and chosen family. She is survived by her husband Ken Kutscher; son Philip Levie and his wife Elisa Rodriguez; stepdaughter Jan Cheluget; and George Levie, former spouse. Funeral arrangements will be held 11am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the historic Miami City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Planned Parenthood and .
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019