Mary Ellen Payne, 78, died peacefully on June 4, 2019 at her home. Deeply loved wife, mother, daughter, and friend, she was a vivacious spirit with a generous heart. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Ellen Jeffries Kibby and Tak Kibby, of Edmond, who preceded her in death. Raised in Caracas, Venezuela, she was a proud graduate of St. Mary's Hall, San Antonio, Tex., and the University of Colorado Boulder. Fluent in Spanish, she graduated CU in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Latin American Studies, minoring in Education. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, which became a legacy she shared with her daughter. She is survived by husband, Bob Payne, of Ormond Beach, and children The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin (husband, Michael Hardin), of Panama City, FL, and Bill Payne (wife, Sharon Chausse), of Ormond Beach; cousins Kerry Jeffries, Jennifer Jeffries Ferguson, Janette Jeffries; and so many loving friends who became like family to her as well. Mary Ellen's smile lit up a room and her conversations (even by text, in her final years) warmed your heart and made you laugh. Bob and she were married on November 25, 1964 and were best friends. He was the love of her life and they were always together. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, and being on the water. A devoted wife and mother, she was equally proud of her work as principal of St. Philip's School in Coral Gables. Beginning in 1979, with the support of the Church Vestry and Mary Ellen's guidance, the school expanded by adding one grade per year through the sixth grade. The first graduation was celebrated in the spring of 1984. Mary Ellen retired from the school in 1988, continuing to tutor students into her retirement. A memorial service is planned for July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James' Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach. After the service the family will receive friends in the church's parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name St. James' Episcopal Church 38 S Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 or St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 1121 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

