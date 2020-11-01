Mary "Bonnie" Esslinger

July 3, 1945 - October 28, 2020

Palo Alto, California - Mary Duffy Esslinger, former longtime resident of Miami, FL, passed away peacefully on October 28 in Palo Alto, CA with family by her side. She was born in Miami on July 3, 1945. Bonnie, as she was known as to family and friends, was the loved and loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Esslinger, Jr., whom she married at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables, FL in 1968. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Dorothy Duffy; and her sisters Dotty Myrtetus and Dussy Horan, as well as nephews Colin Myrtetus, Thomas Foster and Michael Norman. She was a strong mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. She is survived by her devoted children, Edward, John (Noelia), Mary Patricia, Lauren (Matt), Sarah (Martez), Thomas (Kelly) and Ann (Anthony). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Zachary (Hadley) Weiss, Sean Weiss, Nicole Esslinger, Robert John Esslinger, Ann Weiss, Kendrick Esslinger, Caroline Williams, Duffy Williams, Ben Rogers, Harrison Colagross, Phoebe Rogers, McKinnley Colagross and Derek Esslinger along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. As the youngest of six sisters, memories of Bonnie will be cherished by her loving sisters Kate (Chuck) Kilbride, Jeanne Higgins and Claire (Will) Foster.

Bonnie was a longtime member of the Epiphany Catholic Church community where she was a staple at both the school and church for many decades. She loved the beach and rarely missed the chance to sit in the sun in her lifelong pursuit of the perfect tan. Through her own example, she taught her children and grandchildren to always look out for those in need and show kindness to others when they need it most.





