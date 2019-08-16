Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Foehrenbach. View Sign Service Information GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME 10936 NE 6TH AVENUE Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

FOEHRENBACH, MARY After a sudden illness, Mary Foehrenbach departed this life on August 9, 2019 at age 92. Born in New York City to Irish immigrants, Mary enjoyed happy childhood years in a household shared with her O'Toole cousins, who were like siblings to her. Mary took pride in her success in school, likely seeing her accomplishments as a tribute to the talents and sacrifices of her parents, who did not have the chance to study beyond grade school. Mary earned her nursing degree from the College of Mount St. Vincent and then completed a master's degree at Columbia University. She pursued a career in public health in New York and Miami. Mary was married to her husband Arthur for over thirty years. She loved and admired him for his gentle kindness and commitment to serving children and youth who suffered from poverty and family tragedy as he had. They shared a deep religious faith and found inspiration in the Catholic Church's social justice teachings. Although both she and her husband earned very modest incomes in the public interest sector, Mary's financial resourcefulness allowed her to pay for her daughter's education at college and law school, liberating her only child from the burden of debt that plagues so many students today. Mary cared for both her husband and her father in their last years, an experience she saw as uniquely rewarding. Fiercely independent, Mary was blessed to keep her mental clarity and sense of humor to the end. She was a person of strong opinions and great enthusiasms. Mary enjoyed bargain hunting and strove to dress with flair from her hats to her shoes. She loved to learn new things and was an avid consumer of news. For her the New York Times and NPR were vital resources as were the wonderful Miami Public Library and its bookmobile. Mary appreciated Miami's vibrant array of cultural activities, and she sought to make positive contributions to her community through energetic participation in the life of her parish, her neighborhood, and city and county governance. She took particular pride in her appointments to several civic committees, including the Safe Neighborhoods Bond Initiative Committee, which gave her the chance to work on improving the quality and equity of county park services. Throughout her life, Mary made many friends and maintained her friendships over decades. As a member of St. Patrick's Church, she formed many enduring bonds. She found an especially close and valued network of friends in the Morningside neighborhood where she lived for over 50 years. Her friends and neighbors there likely made the last twenty five years one of the happiest chapters in her life. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Lucian. She is survived by her daughter Josie and granddaughter Veronica. Her burial will be in New York. Her cherished neighborhood friends will remember her at a tree planting ceremony in her beloved Morningside Park. If you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation to a group serving Miami's poor or combatting the climate change crisis. Mary savored life and would have enjoyed more years. However, she repeatedly expressed her gratitude to God for the long and good life she had. She will be greatly missed. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

