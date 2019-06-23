GIMELSTEIN, MARY Born born in Belarus January 7, 1924, passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Zelick Gimelstein, devoted sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Owner of Zelicks Tobacco/El Pirata for 60 years and was the last family owned business on Lincoln Road dating back that long. She catered to everyone, VIP, dignitaries, and the homeless. She loved cooking for her family. Family favorites included banana bread, kreplach, and all of the old world Jewish foods. Her greatest joys were every day teaching family some little sayings or proverbs about old times. She was the model that we all try to be like and was loved immensely and will be missed even more so. Mary is survived by her children Alex (Toby) Gimelstein, Selma (Mario) Rosenfeld; grandchildren Bryan (Leslie), David (Jackie), Zeke (Shayna) ROSENFELD, Zelick (Lisa), Josh (Limor), Jordan (Marisa), Jesse (Paloma) GIMELSTEIN; great grand-children Aaron, Jacob, Sam, Eve, Elle, Laine; Brother Tio Bernardo (Bella), Tia Marta (Oscar) OLCHYK. Service will be held 12:30 pm TODAY (Sunday) at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180 (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 23, 2019