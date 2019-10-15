Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anderson Hart, 87, was a lifelong educator and lover of travel. A 32-year resident of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and previously of Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; Scarsdale, Chappaqua, Manhattan, and Rochester, NY; and São Paulo, Brazil, Mary moved on to her final rest on October 10, 2019. She was active in the American Association of University Women, St. John the Baptist Women's Guild, Gold Circle of Nova University, Freedoms Foundation, English-Speaking Union, Broward Public Library Foundation, and Coral Ridge Yacht Club. Mary earned an EdD at the University of Rochester and taught at SUNY Geneseo, Western Connecticut State College, and the College of New Rochelle, rising to the rank of Associate Professor. Mary is survived by two daughters, Margaret McGrath of Lighthouse Point and Susan Hart-White of Ridgewood, NJ; her brother Peter Anderson of Westville, NJ; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Hart, and their daughter Ann Ramish. Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 4 to 6 pm, at Baird-Case Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Hwy. There will be a 10 am funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19, at St. John the Baptist Church, 4595 Bayview Drive. Mary will be laid to rest in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New York Public Library (https://donate.nypl.org/maryhart), where Mary was a volunteer docent. Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 15, 2019

