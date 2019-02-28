MARY HOWELL BANNERMAN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY HOWELL BANNERMAN.

BANNERMAN, MARY HOWELL, 86, retired Educator for Miami- Dade County School Board, died February 23 at home. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy McCray; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing 4-7p.m., March 3, Sunday at St. Paul A.M. E. Church. Service 11 a.m., Monday, March 4 at St. Paul A.M. E. Church. Funeral Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Range Funeral Home
5727 NW 17 Ave.
Miami, FL 33142
305-691-4343
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.