BANNERMAN, MARY HOWELL, 86, retired Educator for Miami- Dade County School Board, died February 23 at home. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy McCray; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing 4-7p.m., March 3, Sunday at St. Paul A.M. E. Church. Service 11 a.m., Monday, March 4 at St. Paul A.M. E. Church. Funeral Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 28, 2019