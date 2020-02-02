BURKS, MARY JOYCE 87, died peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019 in Payson, AZ. Joy graduated from Fairfax High School and George Washington Univ. She married Craighill Burks in 1952 and worked as a homemaker and an office manager. She was very sup-portive of and involved in Craigh's career as a teacher and school administrator, and moved the family between Virginia, Delaware, New York, and Florida. She lived in Northern Virginia most of her life and retired to their home in Oakton, Va. Joy was an accomplished seam-stress and an award-winning wood carver. She was active with the Northern Virginia Carvers and Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild. When not making things, she loved supporting her family (she was often the only parent in the stands at (far) away sporting events) and being outdoors whether hiking, camping, or going on backpacking and canoeing trips with family. Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years. She is survived by her siblings Wilson (Bill) Rowland and Mona Rowland, her 3 children, Deborah (Clary) Partridge, Rebekah Roberts, and Timothy Burks, and her 7 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Truro Church in Fairfax, VA. on Saturday, February 22 at 2pm. Memorial donations can be made to the Buckwalter Lab at Stanford University for research on post-stroke dementia at http://med.stanford.edu/buckwalter-lab/gifts.html
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020