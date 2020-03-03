Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Leigh "Corki" Garneau. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Garcia Funeral Homes 12050 Sw 117Th Ave Miami , FL 33186 (305)-232-1010 Visitation 6:00 PM Bernardo Garcia Funeral Homes 12050 Sw 117Th Ave Miami , FL 33186 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Garneau Mary Leigh "Corki", the epitome of loyalty, honesty, love, grace and elegance, born Feb. 27, 1939, passed away peacefully in her home on March 1st, 2020. She is survived by her husband William Charles Garneau of 35 years. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Courtney and Kathryn Lee Courtney. Survivors include six children Jeanne Lee Jardine and husband Franklyn Jose Mata, Cathryn Milan Jardine, Kerry Elise Jardine and husband Jose Manuel Alvarez , Stacie Ann Jardine and fiancé Santiago Jose Pelaez, Michelle Monique Berry, and Michele Rene Moore. She was sister of Timothy Hugh Courtney and Cynthia Jane Anderson. She was grandmother to seven grandchildren, Alexander Eustace Garcia, Paola Leigh Jardine, Venezia Andrea Mata, Sebastian Jose Garcia, Caitlyn Ann Berry, Alezia Alexandra Mata, and Charles Robert Berry III. She was great grandmother to two great grandchildren Santiago Alexander Garcia Hewitt and Marcelo Sebastian Garcia Arana. We were blessed with her presence, her beautiful soul, and her amazing chicken soup that will be dearly missed by her family. Visitation and viewing will be Thurs., March 5th at Bernardo Garcia Funeral Home 12050 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL beginning at 6pm.

Garneau Mary Leigh "Corki", the epitome of loyalty, honesty, love, grace and elegance, born Feb. 27, 1939, passed away peacefully in her home on March 1st, 2020. She is survived by her husband William Charles Garneau of 35 years. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Courtney and Kathryn Lee Courtney. Survivors include six children Jeanne Lee Jardine and husband Franklyn Jose Mata, Cathryn Milan Jardine, Kerry Elise Jardine and husband Jose Manuel Alvarez , Stacie Ann Jardine and fiancé Santiago Jose Pelaez, Michelle Monique Berry, and Michele Rene Moore. She was sister of Timothy Hugh Courtney and Cynthia Jane Anderson. She was grandmother to seven grandchildren, Alexander Eustace Garcia, Paola Leigh Jardine, Venezia Andrea Mata, Sebastian Jose Garcia, Caitlyn Ann Berry, Alezia Alexandra Mata, and Charles Robert Berry III. She was great grandmother to two great grandchildren Santiago Alexander Garcia Hewitt and Marcelo Sebastian Garcia Arana. We were blessed with her presence, her beautiful soul, and her amazing chicken soup that will be dearly missed by her family. Visitation and viewing will be Thurs., March 5th at Bernardo Garcia Funeral Home 12050 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL beginning at 6pm. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close