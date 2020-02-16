Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lois Sulzbach. View Sign Service Information Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes 6301 Taft Street Hollywood , FL 33024-5934 (954)-989-1550 Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sulzbach, Mary Lois ,72, ofHollywood, Florida, passed away onJanuary 31, 2020 surrounded by family, including her two sons. The memorial service will be held atSt. Mark Catholic Church on February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial arrangements are being handled byFred Hunter Funeral Home. Mary was born inJamaica, New York onApril 16, 1947. She graduated fromIsland Trees High Schooland continued on to receive anursing degree fromMary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing. Mary worked as an operating room nurse forPalmetto Hospital and Memorial Hospital West forover 30 years. She enjoyedknitting and spending time with grandchildren and sons. Mary is survived byher two sons, Warren and Erik Diener, and her grandchildren, Mary, Bryson, and Erika, and other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death byher brother, Michael Sulzbach. Mary raised her two sons as a single mother working night shifts at the hospital in order to put her boys through Catholic school. Mary will be missed by many, in particular, her two sons who love her dearly. We love you mom.

