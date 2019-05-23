Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Westcott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WESTCOTT, MARY LOU, 83 was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 21. Born on February 26, 1936, in Pittsburg, P.A., she spent her childhood first in Bluefield, W. V., then in Miami with a short respite in the paradise of Havana, Cuba, where she attended Ruston Academy from 1950 to 1951. She graduated from Miami High School in 1954, and there she met the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Glen Westcott. In 1958, they purchased their first home on Martinique Drive in Cutler Ridge and this is where Mary Lou resided for her entire adult life. It is here that she brought up three children and nurtured five grandchildren. All those who entered her home were welcomed with kindness, generosity, and love. Hers was a sacrificial love shown to both friend and stranger alike. For so many, it was a place of refuge and encouragement. Mary Lou's life was deeply rooted in her Christian faith, and she never missed an opportunity to offer the hope of Christ to all those with whom she came into contact. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Glen Westcott and her brother William Wilbur. She is survived by her brother Blair, her children, Glen, Deborah, and Amanda, and her grandchildren, Blair, Andrea, Abigail, Douglas, and Siana, along with 11 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May, 25 at Pinelands Presbyterian Church, 10201 Bahia Drive, Cutler Bay, followed by private interment. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pinelands Presbyterian Church would greatly honor Mary Lou's memory.

WESTCOTT, MARY LOU, 83 was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 21. Born on February 26, 1936, in Pittsburg, P.A., she spent her childhood first in Bluefield, W. V., then in Miami with a short respite in the paradise of Havana, Cuba, where she attended Ruston Academy from 1950 to 1951. She graduated from Miami High School in 1954, and there she met the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Glen Westcott. In 1958, they purchased their first home on Martinique Drive in Cutler Ridge and this is where Mary Lou resided for her entire adult life. It is here that she brought up three children and nurtured five grandchildren. All those who entered her home were welcomed with kindness, generosity, and love. Hers was a sacrificial love shown to both friend and stranger alike. For so many, it was a place of refuge and encouragement. Mary Lou's life was deeply rooted in her Christian faith, and she never missed an opportunity to offer the hope of Christ to all those with whom she came into contact. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Glen Westcott and her brother William Wilbur. She is survived by her brother Blair, her children, Glen, Deborah, and Amanda, and her grandchildren, Blair, Andrea, Abigail, Douglas, and Siana, along with 11 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May, 25 at Pinelands Presbyterian Church, 10201 Bahia Drive, Cutler Bay, followed by private interment. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pinelands Presbyterian Church would greatly honor Mary Lou's memory. Published in the Miami Herald on May 23, 2019

