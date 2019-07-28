BARTLEY, MARY M., 91, passed away July 24, as the result of a stroke with complications. Long time member of Central Baptist Church. Survived by sons Charles (Carol), Jerry (Deborah), David (Jill), Jeffrey (Monica). She had 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Visitation Monday, July 29, 10:00 am; service, 11:00 am at Caballero Rivero South Funeral Home, 11655 SW 117 Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home, Miami, Fla.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 28, 2019