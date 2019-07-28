Mary M. Bartley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Bartley.
Service Information
Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South
11655 SW 117TH AVE
Miami, FL
33186
(305)-238-3672
Obituary
Send Flowers

BARTLEY, MARY M., 91, passed away July 24, as the result of a stroke with complications. Long time member of Central Baptist Church. Survived by sons Charles (Carol), Jerry (Deborah), David (Jill), Jeffrey (Monica). She had 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Visitation Monday, July 29, 10:00 am; service, 11:00 am at Caballero Rivero South Funeral Home, 11655 SW 117 Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home, Miami, Fla.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details