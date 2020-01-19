HEALY, MARY MCCABE Departed this life on the morning of January 10th asleep in her bed with her dog by her side. Originally from Brooklyn, NY Mary spent 65 years of her life in Miami. She was a strong willed Irish Catholic woman who never raised her voice or hand. Mary and her Husband Bob [now deceased] had 7 children, Mary (John) Marlowe, Jane (David) Chidekel, Roberta [now deceased] Tom Lundstedt, Bob (Linda) Healy, Joe (Gabrielle) Healy, Tom Healy, Nancy Healy-Sullivan. 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Friends may call from 10am to 1pm wed 22 at Stanfill Funeral Home 10545 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL. Requiem Mass at 2pm at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery Mauso-leum, 11411 NW 25 St, Doral, Fl. Burial to follow at Cemetery
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 19, 2020