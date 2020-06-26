Mary McKay Sumner Thorpe, 74, of Miami, formerly of Chicago, passed away on May 31, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Mary McKay was born March 9, 1946, in Detroit to Robert William Sumner and Isabelle Campbell Kanter Sumner. She attended Michigan State University in East Lansing and had a long career at Aon in the insurance industry. She is survived by her devoted husband, Barry Thorpe; nephews Robert Kost (Lori) and Stephen Kost (Beth); and stepchildren, Lauren Thorpe-Compiano (Sylvan) and Andrew Thorpe (Leslie).



