THOMAS, MARY O'DONOVAN 2/26/53 - 2/24/19. Survived by devoted and loving husband Joseph Thomas, son Matthew Lerette, siblings Anne Byrnes(Tim), Monica Novitsky, brothers Rory (Jeanne), Kevin and Dennis O'Donovan, 30 nieces and nephews, former husband Tom Lerette, and sister in law Denise O'Donovan. Mary was predeceased by her parents John O'Donovan, Mary and Bill Ahnemann, beloved brothers Michael and Brian O'Donovan, and brother in law Tom Novitsky. Her memory will live on in all who loved her. We rejoice as she is reunited with our loved ones in heaven. Memorial mass on 3/14/19 at St. Timothy church 10 a.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary O'Donovan Thomas.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 10, 2019