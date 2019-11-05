Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAGUERUELA, MARY POLLIS, age 96, passed away peacefully, at home in Miami, surrounded by her family on November 2, 2019.

Mary was born March 26, 1923 in Pittsburgh to Italian immigrants, Philomena and Dominic Pollis. She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, where she met and married Benito J. Lagueruela, and the couple moved to Benito's hometown of Havana, Cuba in 1945. They lived in Cuba where they raised three children until fleeing to Miami in 1960. Upon moving to Miami, Mary helped the Lagueruela family rebuild a highly-successful printing business. All the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gather every summer at their home in Captiva, following the same tradition started many years ago at their beach home in Varadero, Cuba. After the loss of Benito in 1977, Mary became the adored matriarch of her family. Mary dedicated her life to her family and was exceptionally proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Benito J. Lagueruela, and her sister Helen Pollis. Mary is survived by her sister Angela Pollis; brother Charles Pollis (late wife, Gloria); three children, Cristina Mendoza (Victor), Alicia Goodwin (Harry), and Richard Lagueruela (Clara); seven grandchildren, Cristina Edmunds (Coleman), Victor Mendoza (Isabella), Nicole Hommen, (Pieter), Andres Mendoza (Lesley), Brett Goodwin (Elizabeth), Brandon Goodwin (Paige), and Nicolas Lagueruela (Elise); sixteen great-grandchildren Myles, Andrea and Preston Edmunds; Alexandra, Carolina and Juliana Hommen; Andres, Daniela, Mariana, and Sofia Mendoza; Samantha and Victor Mendoza; Elizabeth and Caroline Goodwin; Mary and Bennett Goodwin; and many other family and friends.

The funeral mass will be held at Saint Augustine Catholic Church (1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables) at 10 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, November 7th.

Providing the best education for their family was of paramount importance to Mary and Benito. In keeping with their passion, and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Lagueruela made may be made to the schools that educated and continue to educate their grandchildren and great-grandchildren: The Ransom Everglades School (Advancement Office, 3575 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133) and Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School (803 North Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601).

