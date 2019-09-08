Kilcoyne, Mary Schneider 92, passed away peacefully, 8/25/2019. She was a lifelong resident of Miami and a devout Catholic. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Anna Schneider, her siblings, William Schneider Jr., Anna "Pinky" Robinson, Joseph Schneider, Mary "Fran" Degen, Paul Schneider, and her former husband James "Jimmy" Kilcoyne. She is survived by her children, Colleen (Andy) Braznell, James "Pat" (Debbie) Kilcoyne, Cathleen Smith, Ann (Chuck) Tait, Tim (Patti) Kilcoyne, Barry (Susan) Kilcoyne and Kevin (Delia) Kilcoyne. Also, her sister, Margaret Teresa "Patty" O'Neill, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters to be welcomed soon, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held, Saturday, Sept. 21st, 10:30am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables or St. Louis Catholic Church, Miami, for assistance to the poor organizations.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 8, 2019