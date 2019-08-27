Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. Venable. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 (305)-446-4412 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 View Map Service 7:00 PM Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral 2401 SW 3rd Ave. Miami , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VENABLE, MARY T. 87, fell asleep in the Lord on 8/24/2019. Born in Atlanta, GA in 1932. A resident of Miami for over 80 years. Graduated from Miami Senior High in 1950. As a teenager, she excelled in sports and thought about becoming a Physical ED. Teacher. Instead began a career in the restaurant business with James J. Poulos at the Paramount Soda Shop on 253 East Flagler St. downtown Miami for over a decade. Then she managed and worked with her brother James Tsiggenis at the Urmey Coffee Shop, 34 S.E. Second Ave. downtown for over two decades. She managed both the 909 Brickell Plaza and the 1000 Snack Shop on Brickell Avenue. For over two decades for John and James Poulos before she retired with the love of her life, Walter H. Venable. She was a longstanding parishioner of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral from the early times. She was in the Church choir during her teens. For 25+ years she was the Superintendent of the Catechism School as well as teaching the Acolytes for liturgical altar duty for Father Demosthenes Mekras. She was a member of the St. Sophia Philoptochos for over Fifty years. Mary was awarded the St. Michaels Arch Angel award. For over forty years she was involved with the St. Sophia Festival Pastry Booth. Mary was initiated into Biscayne Bay Chapter No. 75 on 12/15/1958 during the 50+ years she held the following offices: Worthy Matron 1966 67 Chapter No. 75, Grand Instructor 1970 71 and 1991 92, Grand Rep. of Nebraska O.E.S. 1988 to 1990, Beacon of Love 2012 13. Mary was predeceased by Walter H. Venable, (married 62 years), sister Lula T. Poulos (John), brother James N. Tsiggenis, and Nephew James J. Poulus (Surviving wife Ana). Nephews and Niece: Nick J. Poulos (Nancy), Angela (Manous/deceased), Steve (Dorane), Chris (Janet) and Jimmy T. Poulos. Thirteen great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the St. Sophia Cathedral Bldg. Fund. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27th 6 pm 8 pm with a Trisagion Service 7 pm at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES CHAPEL. Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 10 am at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW 3rd Ave. Miami, FL. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery.

