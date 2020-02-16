Mary Tortorello VENTURI

VENTURI, Mary Tortorello. Passed away peacefully on her 84th birthday on February 10, 2020. She lived her life selflessly dedicated to her family. She is survived by her husband: Charles Venturi Sr, her sons and daughters-in-law: Charlie and Tina Venturi, as well as Drs. Mark and Caren (Palese) Venturi. Her four grandchildren will be raised to never forget the memory of their grandmother, affectionately called "Nonna." A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 12 noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 8670 Byron Ave, Miami Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: https://mariancenterschool.org/donations/ -- Mary's favorite charity.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
