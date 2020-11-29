1/
MaryLou Sanz
November 25, 2020
Miami, Florida - Sanz, MaryLou, 84, a lifelong resident of Miami, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. Although she was disabled, it never stopped her from loving parades, food and being with friends and family. She called everyone "Honey". She was a gentle soul.
Marylou is predeceased by her parents, Jaime and Caroline and her siblings Caroline, Jaime Jr. and Michael. She is survived by her brothers Joseph (Joan) and Richard (Judi) and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Crystal Bay Nursing Home for their many years of caring for and loving Marylou. They were wonderful.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Feeding South Florida at http://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/joan-sanz/Marylou-Sanz, to help our community during the pandemic.
Memorial service will be private



Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of MaryLou. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
