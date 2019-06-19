Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Massel (Matilde) Mitrani. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Abuela has passed on at the age of 102. We are so grateful for the long and happy life that she lived with such strength, grace, beauty, hard work and dedication to her large and loving family. Born in Chicago in 1916, she grew up in Cuba, keeping with her Sephardic traditions and marrying a handsome Turko, Rafael Mitrani. They had three children, Sarah, Julio, and Elias, and by them, Abuela was a grandmother to 7, a great grandmother to 16, and a great-great grandmother to a baby girl born last year. She worked in her children's clothing factory sewing buttons, zippers, hems and greeted visitors to the store with a huge smile and a cuban cafecito until she was 92. She will be greatly missed but we know she will be blessing us from up above with her usual "salud buena para todos." May her memory be a blessing always. Funeral will take place at Levitt, Weinstein, Blasberg Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, 33180 June 19, at 11am.

Our beloved Abuela has passed on at the age of 102. We are so grateful for the long and happy life that she lived with such strength, grace, beauty, hard work and dedication to her large and loving family. Born in Chicago in 1916, she grew up in Cuba, keeping with her Sephardic traditions and marrying a handsome Turko, Rafael Mitrani. They had three children, Sarah, Julio, and Elias, and by them, Abuela was a grandmother to 7, a great grandmother to 16, and a great-great grandmother to a baby girl born last year. She worked in her children's clothing factory sewing buttons, zippers, hems and greeted visitors to the store with a huge smile and a cuban cafecito until she was 92. She will be greatly missed but we know she will be blessing us from up above with her usual "salud buena para todos." May her memory be a blessing always. Funeral will take place at Levitt, Weinstein, Blasberg Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, 33180 June 19, at 11am. Published in the Miami Herald on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close