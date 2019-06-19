Our beloved Abuela has passed on at the age of 102. We are so grateful for the long and happy life that she lived with such strength, grace, beauty, hard work and dedication to her large and loving family. Born in Chicago in 1916, she grew up in Cuba, keeping with her Sephardic traditions and marrying a handsome Turko, Rafael Mitrani. They had three children, Sarah, Julio, and Elias, and by them, Abuela was a grandmother to 7, a great grandmother to 16, and a great-great grandmother to a baby girl born last year. She worked in her children's clothing factory sewing buttons, zippers, hems and greeted visitors to the store with a huge smile and a cuban cafecito until she was 92. She will be greatly missed but we know she will be blessing us from up above with her usual "salud buena para todos." May her memory be a blessing always. Funeral will take place at Levitt, Weinstein, Blasberg Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, 33180 June 19, at 11am.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 19, 2019