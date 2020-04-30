Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATILDE (NENA) COHEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COHEN, MATILDE (NENA), Passed away at the age of 94 surrounded by the thoughts and love of her devoted family. Nena was born in Havana, Cuba on February 5th, 1926. She was a studious young woman which led her to graduate from the University of Havana with a degree in education to become a teacher. She practiced her profession in Cuba and in addition was involved in her family's fabric factory. After the Cuban revolution, she fled with her family to Miami in November of 1960 to pursue the American dream. Nena was dedicated and devoted to her husband and family and was loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered as selfless, energetic, determined and fun loving. She leaves behind her joy of cooking, dancing, singing and the true meaning of family. She has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity and kindness and will be missed greatly. Nena is survived by her children Dr. Albert Cohen, Dori Cohen and Connie Cohen Sabates and Karen Cohen: her grand-children Alexander, Justin, Brielle, Francesca, Katrina, Priscilla, Ryan, Jim and her great grand-daughter Emma Maddie. As well as many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A private service and internment were held on Thursday, April 30th, 2020, at Mount Sinai Cemetery. The family will be sitting a virtual shiva at 8pm on April 30th, 2020 at the Cohen and Sabates residence at 1002 White Drive in Delray Beach. Donations may be made in her honor to Temple Moses.

