Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Allen Berwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Allen Berwick, (1989 - 2020) Matthew "Matt" Berwick, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away in his sleep on March 19. He was 31 years old. Native to South Florida, Matthew grew up in Coral Gables and attended St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School and Gulliver Preparatory School. He later studied at the University of Maryland, where he became a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity, and Florida International University. Subsequently, he worked with CPA and advisory firm Kaufman Rossin. Matthew was a loyal son to parents Gail Mohney and Steve Berwick, a loving brother to sister Jennifer Green and brother-in-law Chris Green, and a sweet "Uncle Matt" to nieces Caroline, Catherine and Collins, and nephew Christopher. Beyond his family unit, Matthew was a trusting friend to many and doting "dog dad" to his rescue pup Buddy Bo, who rarely left his side. A passionate lacrosse fan, Matthew enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He will be remembered for his bright hazel eyes and brighter smile, dedication to family and friends, and love for life's simple pleasures. Due to the current global circumstances, the family is unable to host a formal service, and is asking Matthew's community to honor his legacy through small acts of kindness. Please visit

Matthew Allen Berwick, (1989 - 2020) Matthew "Matt" Berwick, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away in his sleep on March 19. He was 31 years old. Native to South Florida, Matthew grew up in Coral Gables and attended St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School and Gulliver Preparatory School. He later studied at the University of Maryland, where he became a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity, and Florida International University. Subsequently, he worked with CPA and advisory firm Kaufman Rossin. Matthew was a loyal son to parents Gail Mohney and Steve Berwick, a loving brother to sister Jennifer Green and brother-in-law Chris Green, and a sweet "Uncle Matt" to nieces Caroline, Catherine and Collins, and nephew Christopher. Beyond his family unit, Matthew was a trusting friend to many and doting "dog dad" to his rescue pup Buddy Bo, who rarely left his side. A passionate lacrosse fan, Matthew enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He will be remembered for his bright hazel eyes and brighter smile, dedication to family and friends, and love for life's simple pleasures. Due to the current global circumstances, the family is unable to host a formal service, and is asking Matthew's community to honor his legacy through small acts of kindness. Please visit www.stanfillfh.com to leave condolences. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close