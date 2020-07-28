Maureen Estelle Sorensen, age 78, died peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born September 3, 1941 in Lone Pine, California. An avid runner, Maureen competed in various races including marathons and half-marathons. Maureen was a kind, friendly, soft-spoken, and loving mother who will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her husband, John, and her sister Rosemary. Maureen is survived by her son, Jon Sorensen, and her daughter, Tracy Murphy, as well as four grandchildren.



