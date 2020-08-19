Phillips, Maureen , loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on August 15th in Delray Beach. She was born in The Bronx, NY on August 16th, 1943, the only daughter of James and Marie O'Shea. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, NY and attended the University Of Florida. There, she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, and met the love of her life, Jim. She was whip smart, even winning big on "Jeopardy" and "Sale Of Century." She was an excellent cook and baker, a vivid storyteller, and a role model at life and how to live it. Maureen and Jim settled in Miami and raised a family there. She had a successful career in real estate in Miami and later, in Boca Raton. Her grandparents were immigrants to this country. She had a deep appreciation for travel and how doing so could broaden our understanding of the world and of one another. She visited dozens of places across the globe. Her absolute favorite place was Paris, and she could speak French fluently. She also enjoyed traveling by cruise ship, whether with her friends, or spending time making new ones. Her most treasured title was Grandma. Her grandchildren received her total attention and love, and she made them feel as though they were the most important people in the world. Maureen is survived by her husband Jim, her daughter Jennifer Weisbrot (son-in-law Michael Weisbrot), daughter Meredith Reis (son-in-law Sean Reis) and grandchildren Lindsey, Jackson, Brady, Charlie and Mackenzie. She leaves behind a legacy of love. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 21st in Boca Raton. Due to current health concerns, the service will be livestreamed. https://www.gpanochfunerals.com