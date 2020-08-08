Maurice Barry Karch, 82, of Coral Gables, FL, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Barry was born in Oswego, NY on June 6, 1938. He was predeceased by his parents, Julia and Maurice Karch as well as his four siblings Arlene Schoenfeld, Barbara Smith, Anne Weinberger, and Alan Karch. He attended Syracuse University and graduated from the University of Miami with a business degree. He was the founder and owner of Novie Iceland, Inc., where he manufactured smoked fish products for over 40 years in Miami, Florida. Barry enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family and friends. His greatest passion was traveling anywhere and everywhere in the world with his wife, Carol, by his side. He was “a dreamer, a biker, a fisherman, a photographer.” Barry is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 33 years, Carol, as well as his children Lisa and Jennifer, step-children Jonathan (Cooper) Hoffman, Jill (Christopher) Marvel, and his grandchildren Danny, Katie, Jessica, Taylor, Skylar, Benjamin, and Porter. The family is extremely grateful to Vitas Healthcare as well as the dedicated caregivers for all their love and support. Due to the pandemic, there will be no physical funeral or service at this time. Please consider a donation to Vitas Healthcare or the Wien Center for Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders in memorial to Barry.



