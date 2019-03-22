COHEN, MAURICE of Miami, Florida passed away March 20th. He was 96 years old. He joins his beloved wife Natalie, who passed away in 1996. He is the loving son of Max and Sylvia, brother to Tootsie, Babe, Vickie and Dora, adored father of his children Nancy Kaplan and husband Steven, Arthur Cohen and wife Diane, Suzy Genet, Lori Norris and husband Robert and Jeff Cohen. He had 11 beautiful grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Maurice was born in West New York, NJ on April 13, 1922. He was an Army and Navy engineer, the inventor and manufacturer of the revolving men's pants rack that was and still is used in retail stores nationwide and business owner of two successful businesses, the first Sel-O-Rak and the second which he started well into his 70's. He was affectionately known as Superman by friends and family, as he worked at his business 6 days a week, was the family handyman and worked out at the gym-all well into his early 90's. His strength, intelligence, kindness, work ethic and generosity of time and spirit knew no bounds. Friends and family are welcome to join a cryptside service at Mount Nebo Miami Cemetery, 5505 NW 3rd Street, on Friday, March 22nd at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 22, 2019