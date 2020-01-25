Glazer, Maurice (Murry), 88, of Miami Beach, Florida passed away January 23, 2020. Husband of the late Helene Seinfeld Glazer, beloved father of Stephen Glazer and Judge Mindy S. Glazer (David Gaynor); grandfather of Matthew, Jonathan, Jacob and Hannah; brother of Helen Garfinkel and Anne Yanai (Israel). Murry was born in London, England, served in the U.S. Army and resided in Miami Beach for over 50 years. He was the former owner of AAA Air Conditioning. Murry had skilled hands and could repair anything. He was a friend to many and will be sadly missed. Graveside service 11:30 am Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 25, 2020