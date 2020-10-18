KUTNER, MAURICE JAY Passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at age 80. Maury was born in Long Island, NY, on May 19, 1940, to Norman and Helen Kutner. He attended Coral Gables High School, class of '59. Following, he was accepted to UM on a debate scholarship, where he earned his JD. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Washington, D.C., where he became a member of the Judge Advocates General's Corp (JAG), and prosecuted war crimes. He is survived by his belowed wife, Marisol, children, David (Jill) Kutner, Lori Kutner Miller, and Tyson Kutner, grand-children, Jamie Miller, Gregory Kutner, Emily Miller, and Andrew Kutner, Sister, Karel Foti, and brother, Glenn Kutner. Maury began private practice devoting his career to family law in 1970. Known to all as "Kutner," he went on to become President of the Family Law Section of the ABA, was one of the top divorce lawyers in the country, and a true legend in his field. He was Board Certified in Marital and Family Law, and has held "The Best Lawyers in America" certificate since 1987. He lectured all over the country, was a master at his craft, and had a passion for his work and clients. Kutner was an expert in family law, was highly revered by his peers over a lifetime of practicing law, and was known for creating the concept of "Transparent lawyering." He was awarded many prestigious recognitions in family law throughout the years, and was the ambassador for his peers. A true professional in every way, constantly displaying the highest of ethical and moral standards, not only earning the respect of his clients, but the judges as well. He had a passion for boating, and loved spending time in the Florida Keys and the Bahamas on his boat with this family. He also had a passion for classic and hi-performance cars. He was an avid fisherman and tennis player. He will be dearly missed by everyone and never be forgotten --we love you... Rest in Peace.



