Kenyon, Norman Maurice , M.D. (1929-2020) passed away on April 4, 2020 at home, with Sue, his wife of 64 years, at his side. Well known as a gifted surgeon, incredible teacher and mentor, Norman's wit, indomitable positive attitude, intellect and generosity enabled him to connect with patients, colleagues, students and friends in a unique way. Born and raised in Clearwater Florida, Norman attended Emory University prior to heading to Miami to join the first class in the new U of Miami School of Medicine in 1952. He was president of the first class that graduated on June 11, 1956 and did his surgical residency at UM/JMH. He practiced in Miami at multiple hospitals and was very active at both Doctor's and Baptist Hospitals, serving on the boards beyond retirement. He was active in the American College of Surgeons, the Southern Surgical Society and the University of Miami Medical Alumni Association. Prior to and during retirement Norman worked with his daughter at the U of Miami Diabetes Research Institute, undertaking research aimed at finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. Norman was a wonderful husband and father, sharing his love of life, the outdoors and the sea with his family; many memories were made on camping trips to the Everglades, the Keys and other locales. Norman is survived by his wife, Sue, his three daughters, Norma Sue, Cynthia and Pamela and his five grandchildren Caroline, Laura, Clinton, Taylor and Carlylse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation ( https://www.diabetesresearch.org ) or the Miami Cancer Institute through the Baptist Health South Florida Foundation ( https://baptisthealth.net/en/giving/pages/miami-cancer-institute.aspx ).

Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020

