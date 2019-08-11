HARRISON, MAURINE 88, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. A longtime resident of Coral Gables, FL, she recently moved to Seminole, FL. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert Harrison. She is survived by her brother, Dick; her three children, Steven (Karen) Harrison, Threse (Gene) Hammond and Andrew (Aimee) Harrison; four grandchildren, Matthew, Sophia, Kaitlyn and Ashley; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ellie, Luke, Belle and Caleb. Maurine was a board member of the Miami Dade County Educators Association for years. She was also the Florida Retired Educators Association District Director. This year, the MDCREA Scholarship was named for her. Maurine was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and a docent at Viscaya. She was the Miami Hurricane's #1 fan, she loved to read and play Jeopardy. Maurine was a science teacher at Kinloch Junior High School. She then earned her Master's degree at the University of Miami in Education and went on to be a guidance counselor at Miami Sunset High and South Miami High School. She really enjoyed her role as chaperone for the Orange Bowl Queen and Court for many years. Maurine touched so many lives and she will be missed by all who knew her. The family will be planning a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice at https:// suncoasthospice.org/donate/.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019