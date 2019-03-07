Maybelle Overstreet Clark

CLARK, MAYBELLE OVERSTREET, 74, retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools died February 25 at St. Ann's Catholic Nursing Home. Survivors include her husband, Larry Clark Sr.; sons, Larry Clark Jr.(Velisha); and John Clark II; sister, Lena Pasely (James Sr.); brother Ezekiel Overstreet; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of other other relatives and friends; ON VIEWING FRIDAY & Phi Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority Service FRIDAY 5-6pm & Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 6:30-7pm FRIDAY at Chapel. Service 10 am on Saturday at West Flagler Park Baptist Church located @ 5911 West Flagler Street, Miami, Fl. 33144. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To Range Funeral Home.
