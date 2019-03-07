Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maybelle Overstreet Clark. View Sign

CLARK, MAYBELLE OVERSTREET, 74, retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools died February 25 at St. Ann's Catholic Nursing Home. Survivors include her husband, Larry Clark Sr.; sons, Larry Clark Jr.(Velisha); and John Clark II; sister, Lena Pasely (James Sr.); brother Ezekiel Overstreet; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of other other relatives and friends; ON VIEWING FRIDAY & Phi Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority Service FRIDAY 5-6pm & Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 6:30-7pm FRIDAY at Chapel. Service 10 am on Saturday at West Flagler Park Baptist Church located @ 5911 West Flagler Street, Miami, Fl. 33144. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To Range Funeral Home.

CLARK, MAYBELLE OVERSTREET, 74, retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools died February 25 at St. Ann's Catholic Nursing Home. Survivors include her husband, Larry Clark Sr.; sons, Larry Clark Jr.(Velisha); and John Clark II; sister, Lena Pasely (James Sr.); brother Ezekiel Overstreet; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of other other relatives and friends; ON VIEWING FRIDAY & Phi Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority Service FRIDAY 5-6pm & Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 6:30-7pm FRIDAY at Chapel. Service 10 am on Saturday at West Flagler Park Baptist Church located @ 5911 West Flagler Street, Miami, Fl. 33144. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To Range Funeral Home. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 7, 2019

