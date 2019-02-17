Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie J. (Hanzo) Fry. View Sign

FRY, MELANIE J. (NEE HANZO) Age 89 passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by her best friend and beloved husband of 65 years, Charlie Fry, she is the dear mother of Lee Ann Fry, Timothy (Beth) Fry, Melinda Fry, the late Lisa Gassaway, Craig (Sol) Fry, Christopher (Heather) Fry, loving grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 9, beloved adopted mother of her St. Louis Sauerwein family, wonderful sister, cousin, aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation will be held at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 on February 20, 4-8 p.m. A celebratory Mass will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 100 Crestwood Blvd S, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Services conclude at church. Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory Royal Palm Beach, Florida (561) 753-6004 Family Owned & Operated

