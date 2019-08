GEORGE, MELISSA M. 70 Survived by beloved spouse, Valerie Williams, sisters Alex George and Jennifer George, and nephew and niece, Nicholas and Julia George-Jones. An Alumna of Sarah Lawrence College and Rutgers University, Melissa had a long and distinguished career as a school psychologist and high-ranking administrator of psychological services in schools. She dedicated her professional career to helping children and the psychologists who treated them and the schools they attended. She had a real zest and enthusiasm for life and loved to travel. She also had a great sense of humor, was a gifted storyteller, and was a wonderful friend. She will be sorely missed as she really was the best spouse, sister, and aunt ever. A life well-lived! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pelican Harbor-Seabird Station at www.pelicanharbor.org A visitation will take place at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 from 10 AM followed by burial at 11 AM.