GEORGE, MELISSA M. 70 Survived by beloved spouse, Valerie Williams, sisters Alex George and Jennifer George, and nephew and niece, Nicholas and Julia George-Jones. An Alumna of Sarah Lawrence College and Rutgers University, Melissa had a long and distinguished career as a school psychologist and high-ranking administrator of psychological services in schools. She dedicated her professional career to helping children and the psychologists who treated them and the schools they attended. She had a real zest and enthusiasm for life and loved to travel. She also had a great sense of humor, was a gifted storyteller, and was a wonderful friend. She will be sorely missed as she really was the best spouse, sister, and aunt ever. A life well-lived! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pelican Harbor-Seabird Station at www.pelicanharbor.org A visitation will take place at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 from 10 AM followed by burial at 11 AM.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 23, 2019