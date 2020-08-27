MEYERS, Mellis Richard "Skip" (80) passed away peacefully at his home in Whittier, NC after a lengthy battle with Congestive Heart Failure and Mesothelioma. Born in Quakertown, PA Skip moved to Miami, FL in 1957 where he lived for 52 years. He moved to Miami to attend the University of Miami and was an avid supporter of the Miami Hurricane sports teams and an active member of the UM Alumni Association. With water all around him boating soon became a significant part of his life. He joined the Coconut Grove Sailing Club in 1970 where he remained a Life Member until his death. In 2009, he and his wife, Judy moved to North Carolina. They are currently members of the Carolina Jaguar Club and the Ferrari Club of North America. Winning numerous awards for his 1999 XK 8 Jaguar, and 2001 Ferrari 360 F 1 Spider. He will be missed by everyone he touched and is survived by his four children and 8 loving grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731



