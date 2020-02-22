Melva Cora Macpherson-Cullen

Obituary
Macpherson- Cullen, Melva Cora passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 2/20/2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on 8/12/1930. She was a native of "Miama". She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in the 1940's and was the first librarian and driver for the first ever bookmobile for Dade County. She is survived by her husband Maurice Charles Cullen and her four children Kathleen C. Watson, Maurice C. Cullen II, Christine M. Jannotti, Dianne C. Manon, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
