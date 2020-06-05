Melvin I. Taks
1928-2020 died peacefully of natural causes May 29. Predeceased by 1st wife Blanche and survived by loving sons, Jeffrey, Lester (Ivy), and daughter Melissa (Louis) Supraski, grandchildren Michelle (Scott) Freund, Pamela (Jason) Dragutsky, Adam (Alana) Supraski, Penelope Taks, great-grandchildren Brooke, Hayley, Blake, Hayden, Ruby. Survived by the 2nd love of his life, Joyce Grossman, who shared 10 loving years with him. Loved writing novels and poetry, orchids, gardening, fishing, boating, computers, photography, He was a handyman extraordinaire!

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
