Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral 11:30 AM At Funeral Home Livingston , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STEMPLER, MELVIN "MEL" With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, Melvin ("Mel") Stempler. He died peacefully in his home in Aventura, Florida, surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, 2019. He had been a longtime resident of Livingston and enjoyed many summers in Belmar and West Long Branch, New Jersey. Mel is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Sondra (Sunny) Stempler, son Larry, daughter-in-law Gina, daughter Cindy, grandchildren Rick (Isabella), Amy, Jason (Stefanie), David (Stefanie), and Falyn, and great-grandchildren Brooke, Julia, Ian, and Dylan. Mel was born on November 12, 1928, in Newark N.J. to Abraham and Fanny Stempler. He was the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Weequahic High School in 1946 and remained proud alumni. He was active in the Sunday morning group with his lifelong friends until his passing. He was the proud patriarch of the family and deeply loved by all. He will be remembered as a kind, generous and compassionate man. He owned and operated Stempler's Drapery and Carpeting with his brothers in Newark and Hillside, N.J, which was a family-owned business established by his father in 1910. A funeral was held on Thursday, August 1 in Livingston, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (

STEMPLER, MELVIN "MEL" With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, Melvin ("Mel") Stempler. He died peacefully in his home in Aventura, Florida, surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, 2019. He had been a longtime resident of Livingston and enjoyed many summers in Belmar and West Long Branch, New Jersey. Mel is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Sondra (Sunny) Stempler, son Larry, daughter-in-law Gina, daughter Cindy, grandchildren Rick (Isabella), Amy, Jason (Stefanie), David (Stefanie), and Falyn, and great-grandchildren Brooke, Julia, Ian, and Dylan. Mel was born on November 12, 1928, in Newark N.J. to Abraham and Fanny Stempler. He was the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Weequahic High School in 1946 and remained proud alumni. He was active in the Sunday morning group with his lifelong friends until his passing. He was the proud patriarch of the family and deeply loved by all. He will be remembered as a kind, generous and compassionate man. He owned and operated Stempler's Drapery and Carpeting with his brothers in Newark and Hillside, N.J, which was a family-owned business established by his father in 1910. A funeral was held on Thursday, August 1 in Livingston, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ( parkinsons.org ) in Mel's honor. Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close