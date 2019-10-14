STIER, MELVIN, 85 of Miami passed away Sat. Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Gerri for 30 years, a loving father of Harrison, Robin Stier Lieberman (Jeffrey), Arthur Stier and Wendy Stier, a cherished grand-father of Amanda Waldmann and Gabe Stier, a devoted brother of Honey Geyer and the late Elsie Tropper. The family requests memorial contributions to the Funeral services Tues. Oct. 15th 2:00PM at Levitt Weinstein Chapel at Beth David Mem. Gdns., 3201 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood, Fl. 33024. (954) 963-2400
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 14, 2019