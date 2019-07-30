Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Melyvn Sarnow. View Sign Service Information Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City , FL 34990 (772)-287-8484 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Melvyn Sarnow, beloved husband, father, step-father, brother, grandfather, and friend to all, passed away Friday, July 26th, in the loving care of the Treasure Coast Hopsice, after battling brain cancer for 2 years. He practiced Family Medicine in Kendall for over 50 years, served on many medical boards throughout Baptist and South Miami Hospital. Dr. Sarnow was born in Brooklyn, New York, attended Bay Shore High School, and continued is education at Brooklyn Long Island University. He began his career as a Pharmacist in New York, served for our country's Army National Guard, later attended PCOM, where he earned his certificate of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Colleen; daughter, Amy; son, Andrew (Karen); brother and sister, Joel and Constance. He is also survived by his three step sons, Roger (Robin), Casey (Olga), Collin, and his seven grandchildren. Service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 am at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City 34990. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice. Dr. Sarnow was a dedicated physician, who loved boating with his family and friends, and will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

Published in the Miami Herald on July 30, 2019

