SULLIVAN, MENZO "ZO", gained his wing to heaven on August 11, 2019, from his home in Palmetto Bay. He was born Aug 5, 1937, in Crossville, Tennessee He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jeannette Sullivan and sister Elizabeth York of Crossville, TN many nieces and nephews from around the USA and many great friends. Zo was from a family of 12 siblings he was #10. Zo joined the US Navy in 1954 served on Submarine and DestroyerTenders, Destroyers as well a Hospital Ship, and Advisor on the River Boat in Qui Nhon, Viet Nam. He was member/ player on the All-Navy Baseball Team in his early years in San Diego, CA. Zo retired from the US Navy in 1974. After his retirement he was the Yacht Captain for Belcher Oil then went into being a Stevedore Superintendent for Island Terminal, Miami Beach, Marine Terminals, Florida Stevedore Co and ITO-Eller at the Port of Miami. He loved being on the Sea and was at home when near or on the water. Played Amateur golf at Rota USN Sta, Spain, Kendall Lakes, Calusa, and Redlands - did many volunteer years with various organizations. He is a member of Elks Lodge 948. A memorial service will be held at Redland Golf & Country Club 24451 SW 177 Ave, Homestead, FL 33031, on 23 Aug 2019 at 6:00 PM. Donation in Memory of Zo can be made to The First Tee Miami, C/O Roxanne Jeghers, 2710 Fairways Drive, Homestead, FL 33035. Zo will get "underway" going to Sea with the US Navy one last time.

