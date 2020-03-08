Gutierrez, Mercedes ("Mimi") Meana was called to heaven on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mimi was born in Havana, Cuba on January 10, 1933 to the late Andres and Adriana Meana. Mimi was very bright and intelligent and had a successful career with Dow Chemical. Mimi was also a member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she served faithfully for many years. Viewing will be held at 4:00 at St. Louis Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 located at 7270 SW 120 Street, Miami, FL. The viewing will be followed by a funeral mass at 5:00. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 8, 2020