Mercedes Salazar Mercedes Salazar passed away peacefully on 9/24/2020 at the extraordinary age of 103. Mercedes was born in Bogota, Colombia on 6/5/1917. She moved to Miami in 1949 and worked for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce for 51+ years until she was 90 years old. Many in Miami knew her as a landmark not only for the Chamber but for the business community. Mercedes was so cherished at the Chamber that the Miami-Dade Mayor declared August 2 nd , 2006 Mercedes Salazar Day. Mercedes is pre-deceased in death by her husband and 2 loving sons, whom she adored. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, their mothers and 10 great grandchildren. She was showered with love this past June for her 103rd birthday. Mercedes will be laid to rest next to her husband at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. A graveside service will be held on Friday 9/25 at 10am.The family would like to thank OpusCare and Niury Alvarez for their continuous compassionate care. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, 33134.



