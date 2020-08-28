FRIEDLAND, Meredith. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Meredith Friedland, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Meredith was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. Meredith's grandparents, Samuel and Hattie Friedland, as well as her parents, Leonard and Toby Friedland, were Humanitarians in the Society of Mount Sinai. Samuel Friedland was an original incorporator of Mount Sinai and took an active role in nearly every aspect of Mount Sinai's early development. From 1970 to 1973, Samuel Friedland served as president of the Board of Trustees. The legacy of giving has continued with Meredith's siblings, Gary Friedland and Nancy Friedland, who are Fellows in the Society of Mount Sinai. The Leonard Friedland Family Foundation also is part of the Legacy Circle. The lobby in the deHirsch Meyer Tower was named for the Friedland family in recognition of the family's generosity. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Meredith's siblings, her extended family and friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.



