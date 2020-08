Or Copy this URL to Share

FRIEDLAND, Meridith passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Toby Friedland. She will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th Street, Miami, Florida. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700



