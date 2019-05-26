LIPNER, MIA, 51. Passed away on May 12 in San Francisco after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Denmark, Mia graduated from Miami Beach HS and Princeton University. Mia was loved by parents Else and Ken Lipner, brother Daniel, his wife Christina, son Isaac Lipner, and her guide dog Weaver. Mia was a trailblazer in opening up new opportunities, a recognized expert and leader in bringing computer access to the blind. She was fearlessly independent, creative, generous, kind and will be dearly missed her family and a national chorus of friends and admirers.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 26, 2019