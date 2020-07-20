HECKLER, MICHAEL ARNOLD Was born on March 1, 1940 in Bronx, NY and passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by his wife and three children. Mike lived a wonderful life and was beloved and admired by his family and friends. He was a successful stockbroker for 40+ years at Josephthal, Lyon & Ross, Inc. and genuinely enjoyed his profession. But his passion was his family. Mike was a true family man and cherished the time spent with his family talking politics and sports, telling jokes, watching movies, and playing games. He adored and was immensely proud of his children, his siblings, his childrens' sibling, his grandchildren, his niece and nephews and their children. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, stepfather, brother, uncle, grandfather, great uncle, and friend. Mike was a kind, gentle and empathetic man. He was also an AVID sports fan; following the NY Mets and NY Giants religiously his entire life. Mike had a fantastic sense of humor and a disposition that made people feel comfortable around him. Earlier this year, he celebrated his 80th Birthday surrounded by his family and a table filled with his favorite foods: candy and chocolate. Mike is survived by his wife Ellen of 39 years; children: Robert (Susan) Heckler, Stephanie Gomez, Alexander (Tiffany) Heckler, Jodi Goldman and Cindy Patin; siblings: Myron (Wilma) Heckler and Fran (Gary) Pomeroy; grandchildren: Samantha, Andrew, Jacob, Gabrielle and Juliette. Mike will be dearly missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the funeral will be immediate family only.



