Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Carlton Dorn. View Sign Service Information GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME 10936 NE 6TH AVENUE Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Miami Shores Presbyterian Church 602 NE 96 Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DORN, MICHAEL CARLTON Passed on April 13, 2019, from congestive heart failure. Born on August 13, 1946, Mike will be remembered for his sharp mind, quick wit, and strong work ethic. He was always willing and able to help anyone at any time and left a lasting impact on everyone he met. Mike never sought recognition, but instead preferred to work behind the scenes as he volunteered for numerous Miami Shores community activities. He was an Elder at the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church and President of the MSPC Foundation, Inc., which supports MSPC and Miami Country Day School with scholarships for church member families. Mike loved Miami and was always proud of his family's Miami history which started nearly one hundred years ago when his grandfather's uncle, William F. Miller, who owned 500 acres in Coral Gables, sold 250 acres to George Merrick for development during the Florida land boom of the early 1920's. Miller Drive is named after William F. and Carrie Miller. His grandfather and W.F. Miller also owned and operated the Miller-Dunn Divinhood Co. which made diving helmets for the U.S. Navy during World War II. Mike's great-great aunt, Mrs. Carrie Miller is entombed, above ground, at the City of Miami Cemetery. Upon graduating from Miami Edison in 1964, Mike attended the University of Miami and received an MS in Accounting. He started his CPA career at Arthur Andersen LLP in 1975 and went on to become General Auditor of Consolidated Bank, Inc., in Hialeah, in 1983. He went into private practice in 1991 before retiring. Mike is survived by Carolyn, his wife of forty-five years, and his sons, Nicholas (Hallie) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Barrett of Miami Shores, his sisters Susan Allen (Charles) of Miami Shores, and Sally Dorn of Atlanta, brothers William Dorn (Janet) of Atlanta, and Thomas Dorn, of Crescent Beach, FL. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Anne Ludwig (Edwin) of Cornelius, NC, and Melinda Troise of Tamarac, and many nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews. Mike was brilliant, kind, and always optimistic. He loved playing cards, board games, and working crossword puzzles. He was also an avid reader, and an accomplished cook. He will be greatly missed and loved by all. Family and friends are invited to a Life Celebration Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 15, at the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96 Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Florida, Inc. (

DORN, MICHAEL CARLTON Passed on April 13, 2019, from congestive heart failure. Born on August 13, 1946, Mike will be remembered for his sharp mind, quick wit, and strong work ethic. He was always willing and able to help anyone at any time and left a lasting impact on everyone he met. Mike never sought recognition, but instead preferred to work behind the scenes as he volunteered for numerous Miami Shores community activities. He was an Elder at the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church and President of the MSPC Foundation, Inc., which supports MSPC and Miami Country Day School with scholarships for church member families. Mike loved Miami and was always proud of his family's Miami history which started nearly one hundred years ago when his grandfather's uncle, William F. Miller, who owned 500 acres in Coral Gables, sold 250 acres to George Merrick for development during the Florida land boom of the early 1920's. Miller Drive is named after William F. and Carrie Miller. His grandfather and W.F. Miller also owned and operated the Miller-Dunn Divinhood Co. which made diving helmets for the U.S. Navy during World War II. Mike's great-great aunt, Mrs. Carrie Miller is entombed, above ground, at the City of Miami Cemetery. Upon graduating from Miami Edison in 1964, Mike attended the University of Miami and received an MS in Accounting. He started his CPA career at Arthur Andersen LLP in 1975 and went on to become General Auditor of Consolidated Bank, Inc., in Hialeah, in 1983. He went into private practice in 1991 before retiring. Mike is survived by Carolyn, his wife of forty-five years, and his sons, Nicholas (Hallie) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Barrett of Miami Shores, his sisters Susan Allen (Charles) of Miami Shores, and Sally Dorn of Atlanta, brothers William Dorn (Janet) of Atlanta, and Thomas Dorn, of Crescent Beach, FL. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Anne Ludwig (Edwin) of Cornelius, NC, and Melinda Troise of Tamarac, and many nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews. Mike was brilliant, kind, and always optimistic. He loved playing cards, board games, and working crossword puzzles. He was also an avid reader, and an accomplished cook. He will be greatly missed and loved by all. Family and friends are invited to a Life Celebration Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 15, at the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96 Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Florida, Inc. ( BIAF.org ) 1637 Metropolitan Blvd. Suite B, Tallahassee, Florida 32308 or Miami Country Day School Faculty Endowment, Office of Philanthropy, 601 NE 107 Street, Miami, Florida 33161. Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close