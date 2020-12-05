1/1
Michael Dembrow
1994 - 2020
Michael Dembrow
September 12, 1994 - November 24, 2020
Miami, Florida - DEMBROW, MICHAEL I., passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020, at age 26. He was most recently happy to be working as a CPA and glad to be watching football on TV during the pandemic. Michael was ambitious, hardworking, brilliant, and exceptionally kind. An avid chess player, first introduced to the game at four years old by his loving dad, he obtained the rank of Expert and was working towards becoming a Candidate Master. His Grandma Harriet taught him as a child to play bridge, and occasionally played at The Friendship Bridge Club of Coral Gables. Michael was always a favorite there, greatly respected even though he was the youngest member. Since COVID began, he had been playing online bridge with his grandma twice a week. Michael was President of the University of Miami Chess Club while studying for his Bachelor's degree in Accounting, followed by a Masters in Taxation, passing each of the four parts of the CPA exam on his very first try. He was a true football and baseball fan, especially of the Miami Dolphins, attending many Dolphin and Marlin games throughout the years. He seemed to know every football and baseball stat, and his uncanny ability to call plays and penalties before the refs and umpires made his friends and family think he should have been an announcer! Michael was always ready to teach others whatever he excelled in, and then it became apparent that he excelled in teaching as well. Most importantly, he taught by example- true patience, kindness, loyalty, and respect.
Michael loved spending quality time with his family on cruises, annual family reunions, at concerts, sporting events, and dinner parties - and time with his very close friends watching sports, gaming, and dancing. Michael is survived by his loving parents David and Gail, brother Brett, grandmothers: Harriet Dembrow (Victor) and Phyllis Cohen (Herman), aunts and uncles: Susan/David Daube, Cynthia/John Junkin, Martin(Marty)/Debbie Cohen, Robert (Bob)/Heidi Cohen, (David Cohen), Lori Cohen, and cousins: Ilana/Greg, Brian, Stella/Severin, Marjorie, Paul, Rachel, Olivia, Jamie, Julie, Michele, Payton, Hunter, and Annick, and of course his forever puppy Teri, and additional loving extended family, as well as many loving friends.
If you would like to make donations in Michael's name, please contact UM-NSU CARD Center or any mental health organization of your choosing.


Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eden Funeral Services Llc
7003 N Waterway Dr Ste 203
Miami, FL 33155
(305) 257-8110
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
My SINCEREST CONDOLENCES
& DEEP SYMPATHY FOR MICHAEL
& FAMILY. R.I.P. AMEN
Bernadette
Friend
December 2, 2020
My deepest condolences on your immense loss. I always looked forward to seeing Michael at our events because he participated with such joy! I will forever remember him that way. May his memory be a blessing for Harriet, David, Gail and the entire family. My love to all of you. Pam
Pamela Parker
Friend
December 2, 2020
Michael was a sweet, genuine person, always willing to help others in times of need. He would help me in Math in High School, was there for me when I went through rough times, and even taught me how to play chess. I will always cherish our memories together and remember how special of a person he was ❤
Ana Santana
Friend
December 2, 2020
Michael was the kindest, smartest guy. He always brought conversation to the table no matter what the topic was. He would add dialogue in any way he could and I always looked forward to talking with him. I did not have the pleasure of working with Michael long but the few months I did I truly enjoyed. We ran into each other at the Starbucks after parting ways at the company and he was determined to find something new! I admired him a lot. My condolences during this difficult time.
Taylor
Coworker
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13,14
